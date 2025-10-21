Lagos, NBC project N5bn trade fair sales

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

The Lagos State Government says it is targeting five billion Naira in sales from the upcoming Lagos Mainland edition of the Lagos Tourism Naija Brand Chick (NBC) Trade Fair.

The event is being organised by the state Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in partnership with the entrepreneurial community, Naija Brand Chick.

It will hold from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26 at the Whitestone Event Centre, Ikeja.

The fair follows the success of the Lagos Island edition in April, which generated over one billion Naira.

On Wednesday, Mr Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the fair underscored the state’s commitment to building a creative economy that would connect innovation, trade and culture across Lagos.

Aregbe said that the trade fair formed part of the “101 Days in Lagos” tourism and culture calendar – a series of entertainment-led activities designed to boost commerce, tourism and citizen engagement across the state.

“We are deliberately leveraging entertainment to drive trade inspired by the spirit of old Lagos, when markets came alive with music, performances and community energy.

“Our goal this time is to empower between 100 and 150 vendors and help them to achieve five billion Naira in cumulative sales within three days.

“It is ambitious, but we have put in the work to make it achievable.”

He said the state government had ensured months of strategic planning, vendor selection, and marketing coordination to guarantee smooth logistics and visibility for exhibitors.

“Our vendors have nothing to worry about.

“The state, in collaboration with Naija Brand Chick, has built the framework. They only need to complement our efforts with creativity and strong marketing,” he said.

Aregbe assured Lagos residents that prices at the fair would be affordable, saying that the initiative would go beyond commerce to promote inclusivity and shared prosperity.

“Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair is a movement where entertainment powers commerce and Lagos creativity fuels economic growth,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Naija Brand Chick, Nelly Agbogu, commended the Lagos State Government for sustaining the collaboration, describing it as a model for public/private partnership in Nigeria.

“This initiative is a game-changer that has empowered countless entrepreneurs, boosted visibility for small businesses, and proven that Lagos is intentional about building a thriving SME ecosystem.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together and excited to deepen this partnership to unlock even greater opportunities for entrepreneurs.

“The mainland edition will feature a mix of commerce, entertainment, and culture, including raffle draws, celebrity appearances, live performances, and cultural showcases.. ”

Agbogu said that thousands of visitors would be expected to attend the fair, which would also create temporary jobs and serve as a networking hub for entrepreneurs, investors. and small businesses.