Lagos LP urges INEC chair, Amupitan to uphold electoral Integrity, transparency

The Lagos State Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party has expressed interest in the recent appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While acknowledging the constitutional authority of the President to make the appointment, the party emphasised that the move presents a critical moment to reaffirm Nigeria’s need for a truly independent and transparent electoral system.

In a statement by the Lagos State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Labour Party, Rotimi Odunaike, on Thursday, October 16, the party noted that Professor Amupitan assumes office at a time when public trust in the electoral process is “at a significant low.”

The controversies surrounding the 2023 general elections and the tenure of the previous INEC leadership, the statement said, have left many Nigerians questioning the credibility and fairness of the country’s democracy.

The Labour Party highlighted the views of opposition parties and civil society organisations, saying there is a clear demand for an electoral umpire who is not only perceived as independent but is “demonstrably so.”

The party also raised concerns about the opaque nature of the appointment process, which bypassed the recommendations of the Justice Mohammed Uwais Electoral Reform Committee for a more open and merit-based selection.

While affirming that the party has no objection to Professor Amupitan as an individual, noting his distinguished academic and legal career, it stressed that the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system must rely on institutional integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“The true test of Professor Amupitan’s leadership will be his ability to rise above political pressures and deliver elections that are free, fair, and credible,” the statement said.

The Labour Party urged Professor Amupitan to view his appointment as a “call to serve the Nigerian people, not the interests of any political party or individual.”

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party has been following the recent appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with keen interest. While we acknowledge the constitutional prerogative of the President to make this appointment, we believe it is a critical moment to reiterate our unwavering commitment to a truly independent and transparent electoral process in Nigeria. Professor Amupitan’s appointment comes at a time when public trust in our electoral system is at a significant low.

“The controversies surrounding the 2023 general elections and the tenure of the previous INEC leadership have left many Nigerians questioning the credibility and fairness of our democratic process.

“It is in this context that we view the appointment of a new INEC Chairman not just as a routine administrative change, but as a pivotal decision that will shape the future of our democracy. We have taken note of the views expressed by various stakeholders, including opposition parties and civil society organizations. The consensus is clear: Nigerians demand an electoral umpire who is not only perceived as independent but is demonstrably so.

“The concerns raised about the opaque nature of the appointment process, which bypasses the recommendations of the Justice Mohammed Uwais Electoral Reform Committee for a more open and merit-based selection, are valid and must be addressed. As a party, we are not opposed to the person of Professor Amupitan, a distinguished academic with a notable career in law.

“However, we must emphasise that the credibility of our electoral system cannot rest on the credentials of an individual alone. It must be built on a foundation of institutional integrity, transparency, and accountability. The true test of Professor Amupitan’s leadership will be his ability to rise above political pressures and deliver elections that are free, fair, and credible. The immediate task before the new INEC Chairman is to rebuild the battered confidence of the Nigerian electorate.

“This can only be achieved through a series of concrete actions, including: • Strengthening the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV): The glitches and legal controversies surrounding the IReV portal in the last election must be addressed. We call for the full implementation of real-time, verifiable, and legally binding electronic transmission of results.

“• Implementing Electoral Reforms: The new INEC leadership must champion the long-overdue electoral reforms, including those that guarantee a truly independent appointment process for the commission’s leadership, as recommended by the Uwais Report.

“• Ensuring Transparency in Off-Cycle Elections: The upcoming governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun will be the first litmus test for the new INEC leadership. These elections must be conducted with the highest standards of transparency and fairness to begin the process of rebuilding public trust. We urge Professor Amupitan to see his appointment as a call to serve the Nigerian people, not the interests of any political party or individual. He must be a man of courage and conviction, willing to stand on the side of justice and the rule of law. The fate of our democracy rests on his shoulders, and we will be watching his actions closely.

“The Labour Party remains committed to the struggle for a better Nigeria, where the will of the people is respected and their votes truly count. We will continue to advocate for a more just and equitable society, and we will not relent in our efforts to ensure that our electoral process is one that we can all be proud of.”