Lagos ‘ll lead Africa sustainable urban waterways, Sanwo-Olu



.Inaugurates Omi Eko” electric ferry service

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Nkirunka Nnorum

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Lagos waterways from mere geographical features into vital corridors of economic opportunity and sustainable transportation, saying Lagos is set to lead Africa in urban waterways.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks on Thursday, when he led other dignitaries to officially inaugurate the E410 million Euro, 78 electric ferry service, tagged: “Omi Eko Project,” to boost efficient water transportation in the State.

The launch, held at Five Cowries Terminal, Headquarters of Lagos States Waterways Authority, LASWA, Falomo, Lagos Island, was attended by distinguished government officials, development partners, key stakeholders, community leaders, and the press who witnessed the debut of the initiative.

Some of the dignitaries on the occasion include: Former Governor, and Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, foreign partners, among others.

Under the project, in collaboration with French Development Partners, the state government will be deploying 78 electric ferries service boosting water transportation in the State.

Speaking on the ocassion, Sanwo-Olu, said, “For centuries, water has defined the rhythm of Lagos. From the bustling trade canoes of our ancestors to the ferries that glide across our lagoon today, our story has always been written on water.

“But history is not just what we inherit; it is also what we choose to create.”

Describing the Omi Eko Project as a “bold statement” of intent, Sanwo-Olu noted that the project represents Lagos’ vision to lead the continent in developing a sustainable, connected, and future-oriented water transportation system.

“This is not just a project unveiling. It is a comprehensive, future-oriented blueprint that merges technology, environmental stewardship and smart design to create waterways that are not just navigated but optimized,”he added.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the project would ease traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and open up new economic opportunities across waterfront communities in the state.

He continued: “The OMI-EKO Project is a comprehensive, future-oriented blueprint for sustainable mobility in Lagos. It merges technology, environmental stewardship, and smart design to create waterways that are not just navigated — but optimized.



“This is what cities around the world are doing to confront the twin challenges of urban population growth and climate change. But Lagos is not waiting to catch up. Lagos is setting the pace.

“Today, with the launch of the OMI-EKO Project, we choose to create history anew.

“This is not just a project unveiling; it is a bold statement — that Lagos will lead Africa in building a sustainable, connected, and forward-thinking water transportation ecosystem.

“Our goal is simple yet profound: To make movement seamless. To make the air cleaner. To transform waterways from barriers of separation into corridors of opportunity.

“As we say in Yoruba, “Omi ni ìyè” — water is life. It nourishes us, shapes our identity, and now, it will carry us into the future.”

In his goodwill message at the event, Fashola, applauded the resilience spirits of Sanwo-Olu and his team, urged them to compliment the projects with connectivity links to the rail and road transport system.

State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, noted that the initiative aims to significantly cut travel times, ease road congestion, and offer residents a reliable and environmentally friendly commuting alternative.

Earlier, Special Adviser to the State Governor on Blue Economy, who oversees the Lagos State Water Authority, LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, in his address after acknowledging the efforts of past governors for the realization of the initiative, described the initiative as a pivotal milestone in the state’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development, cutting-edge water transportation, and smart city innovation.

According to Emmanuel; “The Omi Eko Project is poised to revolutionize Lagos’s water transportation landscape by integrating innovative technology, strengthening terminal infrastructure, and championing environmental sustainability.

“With the deployment of over 78 high-capacity electric ferries, digital ticketing systems, intelligent terminals, and safety innovations, the project will significantly reduce commute times and establish a reliable, modern transportation option for millions.”