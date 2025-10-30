Lagos lawmakers urge Sanwo-Olu to establish guidance, counseling units in schools

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to establish functional Guidance and Counseling units in all public primary and secondary schools and to mandate private schools to do the same.

During plenary, lawmakers stressed that education should extend beyond academics to include character formation, emotional development, and life skills essential for students’ holistic growth.

They expressed concern over the rising cases of peer pressure, academic stress, truancy, drug abuse, cultism, internet fraud, and career confusion among students, attributing the trend to the absence of structured psychological support systems in schools.

While some schools informally assign pastoral roles to teachers, the legislators noted that most lack professional counselors and organized counseling systems to address students’ mental, emotional, and behavioral needs.

Citing the National Policy on Education (6th Edition, 2013), the House affirmed that guidance and counseling are integral to effective education delivery and urged swift government action.

In its resolutions, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa called on the governor to recruit and deploy qualified counselors, ensure continuous capacity-building, and collaborate with parents, traditional institutions, mental-health experts, civil society, and development partners.

He added that well-structured guidance services would help curb indiscipline, reduce school dropouts, enhance emotional stability and academic performance, and prepare students for adulthood.