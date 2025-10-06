Lagos Lawmaker applauds Sanwo-Olu over E1 grand prix

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Hon. Bonu Solomon Saanu, has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his administration for the successful hosting of the E1 Lagos Grand Prix, Africa’s first-ever all-electric powerboat championship, describing it as a landmark achievement for Lagos State and a major leap for sustainable tourism.

Saanu, who represents Badagry Constituency 1, in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 7, said the event has not only showcased Lagos as a premier destination for international sporting events, but has also underlined the state’s commitment to clean energy, innovation, and environmental responsibility in line with the Governor’s THEMES+ development agenda.

According to him, “The E1 Lagos GP has demonstrated Lagos’ capability to host global-standard events while embracing the future of sustainable development. By hosting the championship, Lagos has positioned itself among world-class waterfronts such as Monaco and Venice, earning global recognition for its resilience, creativity, and innovation.”

The lawmaker noted that the influx of visitors during the championship translated to economic opportunities for artisans, traders, fishermen, and hospitality operators, boosting the state’s local economy and reinforcing tourism as a vital economic driver.

“The event signaled economic opportunity, tourism growth, and global prestige for Lagos State,” he said.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Governor, the organizing committee, and all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the E1 Lagos GP.”

Saanu further expressed optimism that the event would leave a lasting legacy for the state, serving as a foundation for future investments in sustainable tourism and global sporting excellence.

“The E1 Lagos GP has marked a new chapter in Lagos’ history, demonstrating the state’s capacity to lead Africa in sports innovation and clean energy transition. I am confident that its impact on the tourism and economic sectors will be long-term and transformative,” he added.