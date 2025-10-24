Lagos joins PMI Global Executive Council, to promote public sector project leadership

By Moses Nosike

In a landmark move that cements its leadership in governance and infrastructure delivery, Lagos State has become the first African government to join the Project Management Institute (PMI) Global Executive Council (GEC). The GEC unites esteemed representatives from top organisations worldwide to collaborate on the latest project management practices, craft enriching learning and networking opportunities, and host vibrant events with influential thought leaders. The announcement was made by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu during a historic reception at Lagos House, Marina, where the Lagos State Government hosted the PMI Board of Directors, global leadership, and regional team.

It marked the first time PMI’s global board convened in Nigeria, underscoring the country’s growing significance in shaping global project management practices. Welcoming the 23-member PMI delegation, led by President and CEO Pierre Le Manh, Governor Sanwo-Olu described Lagos’s membership of the GEC as “a defining moment that aligns with our vision to institutionalize project management excellence across government and ensure the timely, efficient delivery of infrastructure and social programs for our citizens.

“In another 20 years, Lagos will be fully ready to take on the world. But to realize our 30-year development plan and advance the T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda, we need world-class project management talent. This partnership with PMI is therefore more than words; it is a declaration of intent and a demonstration of responsibility.”

The Governor’s administration highlighted flagship initiatives that embody Lagos’s transformation agenda, from the Blue Line Rail, which cuts commute times from two hours to just 18 minutes, to the Lekki–Epe Expressway, serving Africa’s fastest-growing economic corridor, and the continent’s largest food logistics park, modelled after Paris’s renowned Rungis International Market.

President and CEO, PMI, Pierre Le Manh, underscored Africa’s pivotal moment in global project management, saying that “Africa is entering what we call the Golden Age of Project Management — a period when the continent has the resources and ambition to build infrastructure at scale. With its young, dynamic population and bold vision, Lagos has the potential to leapfrog traditional development models. We are honored that Lagos State has chosen PMI as its partner in building this capability.”

The visit coincides with Nigeria’s hosting of the inaugural PMI Africa Week in October 2025, a certification drive designed to address Nigeria’s projected shortfall of up to 211,000 project professionals by 2035. Lagos State’s pledge to certify its public servants stands as a first-of-its-kind, government-led project management certification initiative in Africa, underscoring its commitment to institutional excellence and sustainable capacity building.

“When Nigeria’s commercial capital throws its full weight behind project management certification, it creates unstoppable momentum,” said George Asamani, Managing Director, PMI Sub-Saharan Africa. “Lagos State is demonstrating that professional project management is not optional for development; it is essential infrastructure, as vital as roads or power grids.”

At the reception, presentations showcased Lagos State’s unprecedented infrastructure pipeline, including more than $122 billion in energy investments projected through 2045 and multiple rail lines currently under construction.

Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, said, “the Blue Line Rail now operates 90 daily trips with zero accidents since inception, transporting over 60,000 passengers each day, a testament to the state’s commitment to safe, efficient, and sustainable urban mobility.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said, “Project management professionals are nation-builders, as vital to our progress as doctors, lawyers, and public servants. In a world where delivery defines success, investing in project talent is one of the most strategic choices any government can make.”

The reception, attended by commissioners, permanent secretaries, and heads of agencies, concluded with vibrant cultural performances celebrating Lagos’s status as Africa’s entertainment capital. The PMI delegation, comprising 12 board directors from across the globe, concluded its visit to Lagos following a series of high-level engagements. However, PMI Africa Week activities, including the ongoing certification drive, continue through the end of October, underscoring Lagos’s growing role as a hub for global collaboration in project leadership and innovation.