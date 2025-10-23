Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club gives free eye glasses to Lagos Island residents

By Etop Ekanem

As part of activities marking this year’s World Sight Awareness Day, Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club has given over 220 free eye glasses to the residents of Phase 11 Estate, Adeniji Adele road, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Other activities during the event, which took place at Heart and Soul Nursery School in the estate, included eye screening, checking of blood pressure and vital signs.

Speaking at the event, Committee Chairperson, World Sight Awareness Day, 2025/2026 Lion Halima Betty Umoren, said: “The issue of sight is paramount because it affects how people live, work, and engage with society.

“We are giving out free reading glasses to members of the community to help them read better and see better. This will enhance their capacity to engage in business, education, and other daily activities.”

According to her, the programme is a yearly activities of the Lions Club International, adding that other programmes of the club include community projects focusing on Childhood Cancer, Diabetes, Hunger, and Environment .

She said: “We usually have our vision programme every year. So this month is for vision. We do this to support so many that are in need because Lions Club is all about humanitarian services. We help in various aspects.

“People are not taking care of their health situation, they don’t go for regular check ups maybe because of economy situation in the country. That is why Lions Club has come to help. We do cataract surgery for some people, we do assist them from going blind, they have to do correction surgery that is why we embark on awareness for them to come for screening.”

Also speaking, Mr Rasak Noibi, CDC chairman, Lagos Island and Agbaje Rasheed Olushola, Secretary, Phase II Residents Association, thanked Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club for the kind gesture, adding: “This is not the first time they have been doing it. Eyes are very important organ of our body. We appreciate what they are doing, because giving back to the community is very essential.”