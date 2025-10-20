….As Hamzat, Ooni of Ife, 10 dollar Otedola, dignitaries headline Alara of Ilara’s 5th anniversary celebration

By Tunde Oso

Dignitaries from all walks of life converged in Ilara, Epe Division of Lagos State, to celebrate the fifth coronation anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, Alara of Ilara Kingdom, in grand style.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who attended the event, praised the Alara for being a strong partner in the state’s developmental agenda.

Dr. Hamzat said the traditional institution under Oba Ogunsanwo’s leadership had been instrumental in promoting peace, youth empowerment, and communal development in Epe Division.

“Your reign has brought about visible progress in Ilara and its environs.

“The state government acknowledges your unflinching support in promoting security, education, and entrepreneurship among the youths. We are proud of your invaluable contributions,” Hamzat said.

In his royal message, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), congratulated Oba Ogunsanwo on the milestone and described him as a true custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition.

“The Alara of Ilara represents the renaissance of cultural identity in Yoruba land.

He has used his throne to unite people, promote development, and strengthen our shared heritage.

“I urge him to continue leading with wisdom, humility, and compassion,” the Ooni said.

Representing his mother, Lady Doja Otedola, a promoter, Creative and philanthropist, 10 dollar Otedola, graced the occasion and lauded the monarch for his visionary leadership and contributions to community development.

10 dollar described Oba Ogunsanwo as a bridge-builder, whose reign has brought peace, unity, and accelerated growth to Ilara and the entire Epe Division.

He noted that Lady Doja Otedola holds the Alara of Ilara in high esteem for his humility and dedication to traditional values.

“My mother, Lady Doja Otedola, sends her heartfelt congratulations to Kabiyesi.

“She holds His Majesty in deep regard for his progressive leadership and tireless efforts in uplifting his people.

“The transformation Ilara has witnessed within five years of his reign is truly commendable,” 10 dollar said.

In his remarks, the celebrant, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, expressed gratitude to God and all who supported his journey over the past five years, describing his reign as a divine mandate to serve his people.

He said his vision remained focused on human capital development, cultural rejuvenation, and infrastructural advancement of Ilara Kingdom.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who has walked this journey with me.

“Ilara’s progress is a collective achievement, and I remain committed to fostering unity, prosperity, and opportunities for all,” he said.

Ogunsanwo further called for greater collaboration between traditional institutions, the government, and private sector stakeholders to enhance grassroots development across Lagos State.

The colourful celebration featured cultural displays, traditional music, and presentation of awards to notable personalities who have contributed to the growth of Ilara Kingdom and Epe Division.

Dignitaries present included; 10 dollar Otedola, representing Lady Doja Otedola, top government officials, royal fathers, business leaders, and community representatives, all paying glowing tributes to the Alara’s transformative leadership.