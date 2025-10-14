Lagos govt denies role in FESTAC demolitions

File image of a building being demolished.

The Lagos State Government has denied involvement in the recent demolition of structures on the Sixth Avenue, FESTAC Town.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, said this on Tuesday in Alausa.

Olumide said that the state government had no hand in the demolitions and followed a clear process before bringing down any structure.

He said that such process included giving all necessary notices and engaging with people who may be affected.

The commissioner urged all agencies, including federal ones, to always consult and get clearance from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development before carrying out any demolition.

“We want to assure residents that the Lagos State Government is committed to fairness, due process and protection of property rights.

“Any demolition done without proper authorisation does not represent the position of this administration,” he said.

(NAN)