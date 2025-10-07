Lagos council begins registration of beneficiaries for CCT

Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State has begun the registration of residents for the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme, starting with Ward B as the first phase of the exercise.

Mr Sesan Olowa, the council Chairman, disclosed while addressing newsmen at the secretariat, in Ibeju, on Tuesday.

He said that the registration would hold from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14.

Olow said that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on poverty alleviation and social inclusion.

He added that the development seeks to provide targeted financial assistance to vulnerable households within the local government area.

The council chairman said that the exercise would take place at designated centres across all wards in the council area.

“Residents are advised to visit the centre closest to them on their ward’s scheduled date for the registration.

“Applicants are required to provide personal contact and household information, including their names as well as dates of birth.

“Gender, marital status, address, and phone number. Valid identification; such as a Voter’s Card, LASRRA, NIN, or BVN is mandatory.

“Details on family size, building type, occupation, income level, health status, and disability information will also be captured to ensure comprehensive profiling,” he said.

According to him, the exercise is entirely free, urging residents to provide accurate information to enable a fair and transparent data capture process.

He said that the CCT initiative forms part of the Federal Government’s broader National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) aimed at cushioning the impact of economic reforms and reducing poverty among low-income households.

Olowa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that qualified residents benefit from the initiative.

He stated that necessary structures had been put in place to guarantee a seamless registration and verification process across all wards.

Olowa added that the programme would significantly improve the living standards of residents, especially women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, by providing them with financial relief and a pathway to economic stability.

The council chairman urged residents to participate actively in the ongoing exercise.

“Go to your ward’s at the designated date, and present authentic documents to facilitate smooth registration and eventual inclusion in the scheme.