Lagos–Calabar Highway: Diaspora investors fault Umahi’s ultimatum

By Tolu Folorunsho

LAGOS — NIGERIANS in the Diaspora, who invested in Winhomes Estate, yesterday, expressed displeasure over the seven-day ultimatum issued by the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, directing the company to provide evidence of a $250 million investment allegedly affected by the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway project at Okun Ajah, Lagos.

Umahi, during an inspection of the project at Kilometre 18 on Tuesday, had given Winhomes Global Services Limited a seven-day deadline to publish evidence of diaspora remittances through the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN or tender a public apology.

The Minister, who dismissed the $250 million claim as false, alleged that documents submitted by the firm showed it acquired only 12 hectares of land in 2022 for N50 million, with little more on site than a gatehouse, a short drainage stretch, and sand heaps. He threatened to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Department of State Services, DSS, and even write to the U.S. Embassy to unravel the truth behind the alleged investment, warning that misleading Nigerians and the diaspora community would not be condoned.

However, in a swift reaction, the investors, in a statement by the scheme’s coordinator, Engr. Stella Okengwu, said the Minister’s remarks did not reflect the true situation and could mislead both Nigerians and the international community.

The statement read in part: “Diaspora investors in Winhomes Estate categorically reject the recent public statements made by the Minister of Works concerning the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway project. These statements are misleading, inaccurate, and a grave disservice to Nigerians and the international community. It is imperative that the truth be told. Presenting a legal conflict as though it bears presidential endorsement drags the Presidency into a matter that must be resolved strictly by the courts. This erodes investor confidence, paints Nigeria as a country where executive interference trumps judicial independence.”

“The Minister also asserted that the Federal Government has already obtained a court judgment in its favour. This is untrue. The matter: Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1063/25 remains pending before Justice Akintayo Aluko at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos. No trial has commenced, no judgment has been delivered, and any suggestion otherwise is a reckless distortion. “Under Nigerian law, ongoing cases must be allowed to run their course. To revoke titles or seize property while proceedings are active is unconstitutional and undermines the very foundation of justice. “Diaspora investors in WINHOMES will convene a World Press Conference to present undeniable evidence,video records, financial documents, and expert testimony to Nigerians and the international community. Our goal is not only to defend our investments but also to expose the wider risks of arbitrary governance to any investor considering Nigeria as a viable destination.”