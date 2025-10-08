Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: Property owners petition Tinubu over demolition

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Owners of demolished properties within the WINHOMES Estate along the Lagos end of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway have petitioned President Bola Tinubu over the handling of the demolition exercise by the Federal Ministry of Works.

In a letter to the President, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Stella Okengwu — a U.S.-based Nigerian investor — expressed concern that recent actions and statements by the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, regarding the demolition could discourage Diaspora and foreign investment in the country.

Okengwu said the matter was currently before a court of competent jurisdiction, stressing that it was improper for any party to make public declarations while the case remained sub judice. She urged the Presidency to ensure respect for the rule of law and judicial independence in the matter.

The WINHOMES CEO explained that the project, conceived in 2021, was designed as a tourism-driven real estate development to attract investment from Nigerians in the Diaspora. According to her, the 20-hectare project in Lagos has three valid land titles and consists of about 2,500 fully serviced plots valued at ₦150 million each.

She noted that the total project value stood at about ₦375 billion (approximately $250 million), representing one of the largest Diaspora-backed real estate developments in Nigeria. However, she stated that the realignment of the coastal highway had affected 400 plots worth about ₦60 billion, with cumulative damages estimated at ₦85 billion.

Okengwu maintained that WINHOMES Global Services Ltd. is fully compliant with financial regulations and certified by the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML), emphasizing that all funds were sourced through legitimate international remittance platforms.

She also clarified that the court case between the firm and the Federal Government — Suit No: FHC/L/CS/10063/25 — is still pending before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, and that no judgment has been delivered.

Citing judicial precedents, she stressed that all parties must refrain from taking unilateral actions while the matter is before the court.

Okengwu appealed to President Tinubu to intervene by ensuring due process, protecting investor confidence, and directing an independent valuation of the affected estate to determine compensation for Diaspora investors.

She added that resolving the dispute transparently would reinforce the government’s commitment to the “Renewed Hope” agenda and strengthen Nigeria’s global investment reputation.