Lagos building demolitions not targeted at any tribe – Jandor

...Sues for peace

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, a gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Olajide Adediran, has said the ongoing demolition of illegal structures was not targeted at any tribe, particularly, Igbos as widely circulated in public.

Adediran, however, appealed to the Igbo Community in Lagos to remain calm and live in peace with their neighbours and indegenes.

He urged the audience not to listen to politicians that are insinuating that the Yorubas don’t like them.

Speaking at the meeting with Igbo leaders and members of Team Jandor from the South East at the Liberty House, Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, on Tuesday, Jandor said, having lived together peacefully for several years, “there’s no need to create tension and inflame passion where none exists.”

According to him, ” We sell lands to everyone irrespective of where you come from. The model of having people from other tribe being part of the state Executives started from President Bola Tinubu when he was the governor of Lagos.

“Today, Governor Peter Mbah, who just joined the All Progressives Congress, has Yoruba in his cabinet. He’s my good friend. That model was copied from Asiwaju when he was Governor of Lagos.

“The ongoing demolitions was not targeted towards anyone. It was meant to clean up the state. Ola of Lagos’s house was demolished. He’s a Yoruba boy, but because he built under high tension cable. Imagine if he was an Igbo.

“What would have happened? For instance, was it the entire building at Trade Fair that was pulled down? I think only those who were on the wrong side of the law?.

“The idea of hate does not arise at all. Lagos and his people are very hospitable to non- indigenes.”

Adediran, who commended the Igbos for the development they have brought to bear in his Ojo local government through Alaba International Market, urged the market men and women as well as other leaders at the meeting to explain to others that Lagos is accommodating, adding that the Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sam Egube is an Igbo man. ” Will you now say Governor Sanwo-Olu hated the Igbos,” he asked.

Adediran, however, assured the Igbo community that he would go round to take stock and create avenue for dialogue to resolve the issues.

Responding on behalf of the Ndigbos, Dr. Sunday Ude, said as the leader of Igbo speaking community in Lagos, the group ‘is not partisan’, adding that they will never fight the leadership of the party in power in the state.

He, however, said that the Jandor message would be delivered across the state.

Ude noted that the hostility between the Igbos and Yorubas started after 2023 election, urging JANDOR to also explain to the APC leaders that the quota they hitherto enjoyed in the state executive has been withdrawn.