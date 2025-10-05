Lagos 2027: Why I want to succeed Sanwo-Olu –Jandor

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, says his ambition to become the next governor of the state is in a bid to further promote inclusive governance and development in the state.

Adediran, the 2023 PDP Governorship Candidate, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

According to him, his aspiration is not merely about ambition, but about articulating a shared vision for the future of Lagos.

“It is about stewardship, about building a Lagos where opportunity, innovation, and prosperity are accessible to all,” Adediran said.

He added that he is eyeing Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s seat to further strengthen accountability, transparency, and service delivery.

Adediran,however, said he was a firm believer in party supremacy and would subordinate his aspiration to the party’s decisions for 2027.

According to him, his team will be working tirelessly to ensure that the APC not only succeeds electorally but also delivers meaningfully for the people of Lagos.

He added: “Today, we are in APC and we are happy to return home where we belong. In 2023, I ran for the topmost office in the state.

“I was on the ballot, not an accidental candidate. I picked the ticket to be governor in 2023 of a major political party, which is the PDP, and we have not departed from that path.

“I am also here in APC to continue where we stopped. I am running. I’m running in 2027 for governorship in Lagos state.

“We will subject ourselves to the internal democracy of the party in APC, and whatever the party decides, we’re going to work for the party. I am running for governor of Lagos state in 2027 under APC.”

On the dwindling fortune of PDP, Adediran noted that leadership failure, disregard for party constitution and indiscipline were major problems affecting the former ruling party in the state.

He said that no serious politician should be “under the roof of PDP”, claiming that many of its leaders and members engage in anti-party activities and get away with it.

The former governorship candidate, however, said that the APC would not totally ignore opposition camps, including the coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in the race for 2027.

“So if what happened in 2023 in Lagos was anything to go by (where the Labour Party defeated President Bola Tinubu in his home state during the presidential election), as politicians, we don’t leave anything to chance.

“As a politician, you expect the expected, even the unexpected.

“As a good politician, you must look at your opposing camp twice and try to know what they are doing and know how to tackle it,” he added.

Adediran, however, said that APC was more formidable now in Lagos state compared to what it was in 2023.

He said it would be very difficult for the PDP or any opposition political party to win any election in Lagos State at the moment.

“Don’t forget, in 2023, we (Lagos4Lagos Movement) were not in APC—we were outside—but now we are back home.

“Unlike other political parties, nobody is leaving APC today; rather, people are coming in more. So, the party is more formidable.

“As far as Lagos state is concerned, the victory of APC is going to be seamless in 2027,” he added.

The politician said the structure of the LagosLagos4Lagos Movement across the 57 council areas was intact to work for the ruling party.

