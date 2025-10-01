Lagos 2027: Jandor declares governorship bid under APC

…says party holds the ace

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with Vanguard during Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Adediran also pledged total support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, saying the President deserved another term to consolidate his achievements and lead the country to greater heights.

“As for Lagos State, I am offering myself once again to serve. I’m indeed running for the Lagos governorship race in 2027,” Jandor said, brushing aside speculations about other likely contenders, including Seyi Tinubu, the President’s son, and former governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

He explained that his political strategy had always been deliberate, adding that his earlier entry into Lagos politics shook the establishment.

“When it was time for me to truly leave, I came all out, and we took Lagos by storm. Very soon, activities will begin to galvanize support from Mr. President and the party to ensure that whoever picks the APC governorship ticket in Lagos will have a strong run. Let me put this to rest: I am running in 2027,” he declared.

Adediran praised President Tinubu’s leadership, describing it as progressive and visionary.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proven his capacity to lead this country with vision and courage. I call on Lagosians and Nigerians at large to ensure he gets a second term in 2027 so we can all continue to benefit from his progressive leadership,” he stated.

He urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and steadfast, adding that the nation’s future holds brighter promises.