Lady faints at Abuja airport after fight with sister over missed flight

A heated confrontation between two adult sisters erupted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday, culminating in one of them fainting.

The incident was revealed by the Spokesperson of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, on his X account.

“The strangest thing just happened at the Abuja airport. Two sisters, both adults, booked to travel via a NG EAGLE flight. They missed the flight because they were late,” Achimugu said.

According to him, one of the sisters may have blamed the other for their missed flight, which allegedly triggered the altercation.

The exchange soon escalated into a physical fight within the terminal.

“They scattered luggage and other items before being dragged to the interrogation office by airport security. Inside, they began to fight again until one of them fainted,” he added.

Achimugu further disclosed that calls were made for an ambulance to take the unconscious lady to the hospital, but her sister refused, claiming that the situation was “more spiritual than medical.”

He said the fainted sister was nonetheless taken to the FAAN clinic, where she is currently receiving medical attention.

“She is presently receiving attention at the FAAN clinic. Hopefully, she makes a recovery. This is not how things should be,” Achimugu said.

Vanguard News