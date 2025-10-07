Lack of preparation: NASS Committee asks Minister Musawa to reappear

Musawa

The Joint Senate and House Committees on Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy on Tuesday asked Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy to reappear before it on Oct. 27.

Musawa, at an interactive meeting on Tuesday with the committee chaired by Sen. Ogoshi Onawo, failed to present the required copies of documents for the 2025 budget performance review.

Onawo said that the ministry was unprepared in spite of being notified two months earlier.

Members of the four committees making up the joint committee had met to streamline the oversight process, but were forced to adjourn due to the non-presentation of essential documents.

Sen. Anthony Ani (Ebonyi South), moved a motion for the adjournment of the meeting.

He said, “They should go back and get better prepared to enable us to be in tune with whatever records they have.”

Supporting the motion, Sen. Pam Dachungyang (Plateau North ) said, “I’m trying to buy the idea from my colleague who is saying we should give you time to make proper documentation.

“This is so that when we are talking, everybody knows where he will channel his ideology

“We cannot be talking in vacuum. And more so, the documents are not even here. It will be wise for you to put your house in order and come next time,” he said

Efforts by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Mukhtar Mohammed, to persuade the lawmakers to proceed were rejected.

The committee insisted on having relevant documents to properly assess the ministry’s performance and challenges.

(NAN)