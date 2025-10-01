Labour writers plot path to secure jobs in age of AI

File image

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN, has announced plans for its 2025 annual conference, focusing on how workers and employers can adapt to the sweeping changes brought by Artificial Intelligence, AI, and other emerging technologies.

Scheduled for October 10, 2025, at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Jericho, Ibadan, the event will explore strategies to safeguard jobs, improve workers’ welfare, and protect rights as AI reshapes workplaces across Nigeria.

In a statement signed by LAWAN Chairman, Toba Agboola, and Secretary, Adenike Ajiboye, the conference — themed “Future of Work in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: A Wake-Up Call for Stakeholders” — aims to chart a roadmap for mutual accountability and sustainable investment in technology, innovation, and decent work.

According to the statement, the gathering will bring together leading technocrats, labour leaders, and policy experts to address the economic and social shifts triggered by AI.

“This conference will help stakeholders develop clear plans for ensuring that workers’ welfare and job security are not sacrificed in the quest for technological advancement,” the statement said.

The programme will feature discussions on Employers’ preparation and response to the AI revolution in the workplace; Job security and the future of trade unions in the AI era; and Social security and protection for journalists amid AI-driven disruption.

High-profile guests expected at the event include Nigeria Labour Congress , NLC President, Joe Ajaero; Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, President, Festus Osifo; Managing Director of NSITF, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye; and Director-General of PENCOM, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran.

The conference will be chaired by Prince Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU.

LAWAN said the outcome of the meeting would guide stakeholders in aligning technological innovations with fair labour practices, while promoting decent workplaces and sustainable jobs in an economy increasingly influenced by AI.