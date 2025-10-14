LaBode Obanor delivers UNILAG Faculty of Arts 60th anniversary lecture

By Adesina Wahab

As part of the activities lined up to commemorate the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos 60th anniversary, Dr. LaBode Obanor, President of the League for Social Justice (LSJ), has been penciled down to give the keynote speech at the event.

He is going to speak on: “From Knowledge to Justice: Reclaiming the Humanities in Africa’s Tech-Driven Future,” and the lecture is scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025, and will be held at the Faculty of Arts Conference Room, University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos.

The lecture will highlight the enduring relevance of the humanities in addressing Africa’s developmental challenges within a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

As the keynote speaker, Dr. Obanor is expected to explore how justice, civic ethics, and youth empowerment, can guide Africa’s digital transformation in a manner that safeguards human dignity and democratic accountability.

A statement by the Chairman of the Organising Planning Committee, Hon. Francis Shonubi, described the keynote address as one of the highlights of the Faculty’s week-long diamond jubilee celebration, themed: “Humanities as the Tech Solution to Global Crisis in 21st Century Africa.”

Dr. Obanor, a respected commentator and advocate for social justice, leads the League for Social Justice — a civic movement dedicated to advancing rule of law, education equity, and participatory democracy. His work focuses on empowering youth and restoring trust between citizens and institutions through advocacy, policy reform, and public education.

Ahead of the epochal event, Dr. Obanor noted that, “Education is not merely about information; it is about transformation. The humanities remind us that progress without justice is regression. “

The UNILAG Faculty of Arts 60th anniversary celebrations will showcase the accomplishments of its distinguished scholars, alumni, many of who are public figures.

The event will also serve as a forum to reflect on six decades of the Faculty’s contributions to national development and its vision for the next generation of African thinkers and innovators.