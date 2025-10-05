Kwara NUT tasks govt to implement pending teachers’ allowances, harmonised retirement age

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Kwara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has urged the state government to address the pending welfare issues affecting teachers in the state, which include the non-implementation of the 27.5 per cent Teachers Specific Allowance (TSA), harmonised retirement age, and rural allowances.

The State Chairman of the Union, Comrade Yusuf Agboola speaking at the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration held at the NUT Main Conference Hall, Asa Dam Road, Ilorin, said the future of education in the state depends largely on how well teachers are treated, equipped and motivated.

The event, themed “Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession: Together for Teachers; Together for Tomorrow”, featured a lecture delivered by Professor Lanre Olukunmi Olaitan, Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Ilorin.

In his welcome address, Agboola commended the state government for the regular payment of salaries, the financial backing of the 2023 and 2024 promotions of TESCOM teachers, and the recruitment of over 3,000 teachers across basic and senior secondary schools, stressing however that much still needed to be done.

According to him, “The 27.5 per cent Teachers Specific Allowance for TRCN-certified teachers and 21 per cent for non-TRCN certified teachers have not been implemented in Kwara.

“The government has also not keyed into the 65/40 years national harmonised retirement age for teachers, and rural allowances for those teaching in remote areas remain unattended to.

“The children in our classrooms today are the leaders of tomorrow,” he added. “But for us to give our best, we must be equipped, respected and supported. Education is not a one-man show; it takes a system and a united teaching force.”he stressed.

Agboola added that beyond welfare, the profession needed to be repositioned to foster unity and growth.

“Let us recommit ourselves to unity within the teaching profession, foster mentorship between senior and junior teachers and create platforms for peer learning and innovation. We must champion collaboration not just in words but in practice,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the NUT National President, Comrade Audu Titus Amba, represented by Comrade Dayo Ajala, said, “Governments are called upon to adequately fund public education, invest in teachers and support them in creating a peaceful, fair and sustainable future for all.

Without deliberate investment in teachers, the future of education is at risk.”

He urged the government to increase education budgetary allocation, stressing that “a conducive learning atmosphere will bring about greater service delivery and quality learning outcomes.”

Amba, while saluting the resilience of teachers in the state, assured them of the union’s continued advocacy. “Comrades, I commend your courage, resilience and patriotism in discharging your duties. Be assured that your success is our priority. We will continue to demand that teachers are accorded their rightful status and pride of place in society,” he said.

He said, “The role of teachers has evolved beyond just delivering lessons. Teachers must be empowered to collaborate, innovate and influence education policies. The future of our nation is in their hands, and how we treat them today will determine our tomorrow.”