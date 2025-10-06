Kwara govt partners Digital Africa to train 200 pupils on AI as Innovation Hub deepens impacts

Kwara State Government has trained at least 200 school children from across the state on how to use artificial intelligence (AI) to think, create, and solve real-world problems.

Tagged “Future Minds Independence AI Bootcamp”, the training was organized in partnership with Digital Equity Africa. It took place between Wednesday 1st and 5th October, 2025.

Participants cut across the public and private primary and junior secondary schools, following their ‘seamless’ selection process.

Speaking at the grand finale in Ilorin on Sunday, Managing Director, Ilorin Innovation Hub, Temi Kolawole, said the sponsorship of 200 participants underscores the government’s commitment to digital inclusion among young people.

Kolawole said he was impressed with the manner the pupils exhibited their creative works and expressed optimism that their future is bright.

“It is very impressive to see young kids under the age of 10 presenting the websites they built, presenting a story book they have written and even music they requested AI to compose. If they can do this at this stage, we can imagine what they will do in the next 5 to 10 years,” he said.

Such exposure improves their curiosity, innovation, and creativity, he added.

CEO Digital Equity Africa, Mrs Justina Nnam Oha, said the session was not just about teaching technology but also about shaping mindset, nurturing innovation, and helping young people to see themselves as creators of the digital future, not just consumers of it.

She commended the government and the Ilorin Innovation Hub for the partnership and their commitment to digital literacy and inclusion in Kwara.

“Over the past few days, your children have explored the fascinating world of Artificial Intelligence, learning how machines think, create, and solve real-world problems. They have collaborated, built, and imagined boldly – proving that the future truly belongs to those who are curious, courageous, and creative,” she told reporters on the sideline of the event.

“We are deeply grateful. This partnership by the government is commendable in ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to the opportunities of tomorrow.

“To you, the parents—thank you for believing in your children and in this vision. The best investment you can make is in their minds. What you witnessed today are not just projects, but seeds of transformation.”

Participants such as Abdulkareem Khadijat, Ahmed Imam Ayodeji and Aminat Akanbi, among others, appreciated the state government and Digital Equity Africa for providing them a platform to learn digital skills and be AI-compliant.