Kwara Govt confirms death of notorious kidnap kingpin Maidawa in NAF airstrikes

Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Government has disclosed that the arrowhead of the kidnap gang troubling the state, popularly known as “Maidawa,” has been killed with his “footsoldiers” in the ongoing airstrikes by the Nigeria Air Force in the thick forests around Isanlu-Isin and the neighbouring Kogi state.

Chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, disclosed this in a press statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, “Communications intercepted from the marauding kidnappers revealed that a notorious kidnapper known as Maidawa and many of his foot soldiers have been eliminated in an encounter with joint security forces around Isanlu-Isin in Kwara State.”

It added that “the engagement occurred on September 30 as security forces pressed forward the operation to rout the criminals, according to an intercept by the state security service.

“The news of Maidawa’s death was broken to other gang members by another wanted kidnapper, Baccujo, around Igboro-Idofin road during a conversation with his associates in faraway Marabar Maigora, Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.

“Security forces, spurred by new calls of the state government for urgent interventions, have ratcheted up the efforts to dislodge the kidnappers who often launch cowardly attacks on civilian populations and abduct people for ransom.”

It stated further that the operations are phased to cover every area where incidents have been recorded in recent weeks, including Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Edu, and Patigi.

Recall that the last Sunday morning attack by the bandits on Oke-Ode, which claimed the lives of at least eleven forest guards and other natives, with others abducted in the operation, triggered the ongoing onslaught by the NAF and the military to fight bandits and kidnappers to a standstill in the state.

Vanguard News