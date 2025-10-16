Kwara govt backs BBYDI’s AI Literacy project for schools

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Kwara state government has expressed strong support for the AI Literacy for Everyday People project, a nationwide initiative by the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI) with support from the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation.

The initiative is aimed at equipping Nigerians with the knowledge to understand, use, and engage ethically with artificial intelligence.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe said this

during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner in Ilorin, by the BBYDI team, led by Communications Director Sanni Alausa-Issa.

Olohungbebe who commended BBYDI’s innovative approach, particularly its plan to train teachers and integrate AI literacy materials into existing curricula, described the initiative as “a timely and forward-looking effort that complements the Federal Government’s new curriculum reform and aligns with Kwara State’s vision for 21st-century education.”

He further encouraged BBYDI to formalise its collaboration with the Ministry through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), noting that the government welcomes partnerships that build teachers’ capacity and improve digital competence in schools.

Speaking during the visit, Sanni Alausa-Issa emphasised that the AI Literacy for Everyday People project is designed to make artificial intelligence accessible and understandable to all Nigerians regardless of age, literacy level, or location.

“Our approach is to make AI relatable,” Alausa-Issa said, stressing that “We are producing radio dramas in local languages, illustrated handbooks, and flashcards for primary and secondary schools. We are also training teachers, parents, and youth community champions to ensure that what is learned is passed on sustainably.”

He added that the project, which has the endorsement of the Kwara and Osun State Ministries of Education, aims to empower citizens to use AI responsibly, fostering creativity, ethical awareness, and inclusion.

Sanni also outlined the organisation’s ongoing efforts to promote inclusive AI education across the country.

The courtesy visit was part of BBYDI’s collaboration with state governments to localise AI education and align with Nigeria’s new national curriculum, which places renewed emphasis on skills, creativity, and digital awareness.

In a related development the state Commissioner for Youth Development, Ambassador Ndanusa Usman Shehu, also applauded the AI Literacy for Everyday People project of the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), describing it as “a crucial step towards preparing young Nigerians for the realities of a digital world.”

The endorsement came during another courtesy visit by the BBYDI team to the Commissioner in Ilorin, where discussions centred on collaboration to promote artificial intelligence education, youth empowerment, and ethical technology use across Kwara State.

Amb. Shehu commended the organisation’s effort to “domesticate AI” by making it accessible through storytelling, community engagement, and local-language resources.

He assured the team of the Ministry’s readiness to partner with BBYDI to reach youth groups, innovation clusters, and schools across the state.

“This initiative is timely. We cannot continue to talk about youth development without preparing our young people for the technological future that is already here,” he said. “The Ministry is open to working with you to ensure more young people understand AI and use it responsibly.”

He also praised BBYDI’s focus on ethical education, saying that technology should not only be learned but used safely and responsibly—a message that resonates with the Ministry’s broader youth empowerment agenda.

During the visit, BBYDI’s Communications Director, Sanni Alausa-Issa, presented an overview of the AI Literacy for Everyday People project, noting that it is designed to make AI understandable and usable for all Nigerians—regardless of education, language, or access level.