Kwara farmer condemns killings, calls for urgent action to curb insecurity, protect economy

By Juliet Ebirim

Renowned Kwara farmer, Ibrahim Toyeeb, has condemned the recent spate of deadly attacks across Kwara State, calling for urgent intervention to protect lives and safeguard the region’s fragile economy.

Toyeeb, who is the CEO of Versa Farms – one of the largest employers of labour in the area, lamented the loss of lives, displacement of residents, and damage to farmlands, warning that continued insecurity could threaten investments and livelihoods of thousands across Kwara South.

His statement follows coordinated attacks on communities in Kwara South and neighbouring areas, including Oke-Ode in Ifelodun Local Government Area, which left several people dead, injured and a number abducted.

While mourning the victims, Toyeeb appealed to federal and state authorities, as well as community leaders, to work together in delivering a coordinated and sustained response. He urged for strong collaboration between security agencies, elected representatives, and local stakeholders to restore peace and rebuild confidence in affected communities.

“I mourn every life taken. I mourn every family uprooted. I mourn every field left untended. My people sleep in fear. We call on Senator Oyelola Ashiru, who represents Kwara South in the Senate and Honourable Raheem Tunji Olawuyi, who chairs the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, to show leadership, unity of purpose and take immediate steps to secure our communities. This is the time for collective action, not silence,” he said.

Toyeeb emphasised that his appeal is not political, but a practical call for a sequence of urgent actions that can help address the crisis and support recovery. These include: deploying targeted security reinforcements to affected communities; identifying and securing vulnerable points; establishing a joint federal-state security task force with clear coordination and reporting structures; conducting rapid humanitarian assessments and providing urgent relief to displaced families; launching transparent investigations into the attacks; and convening local leaders, security officials, and civil society to create community-led protection measures.

He also commended the state government and security agencies for the steps already taken and encouraged them to sustain intelligence-led operations that protect civilians while upholding the rule of law. Toyeeb further called for continuous engagement with affected communities to ensure that relief efforts and security interventions are effective and inclusive.

Highlighting the economic implications of insecurity, he added: “Insecurity is destroying Kwara South’s investment potential. If farms close and businesses pull out, families lose their livelihoods, poverty deepens, and the area becomes economically vulnerable. Versa Farms employs hundreds of people; we are proof of what is possible when safety and stability are assured. My call is simply to protect not just farms, but futures.”