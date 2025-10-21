Kwankwaso’s commitment to education defines his public service – Gwarzo

Gwarzo

The President of the Association of Private Universities of Africa, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has praised former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for his lifelong commitment to education, describing it as a remarkable legacy that will forever define his public service.

In a goodwill message sent to journalists on the occasion of Senator Kwankwaso’s 69th birthday, Professor Gwarzo congratulated him on reaching this remarkable milestone, commending his outstanding contributions to the development of education and human capital in Nigeria.

“Senator Kwankwaso’s 69 years on earth have been deeply impactful not only to Kano State but to Nigeria and humanity at large. His visionary investment in the education sector has transformed lives and empowered thousands of young people to reach the pinnacle of academic and professional excellence,” Professor Gwarzo said.

He noted that the many PhD holders, professors, medical doctors, engineers, and other professionals who emerged through Senator Kwankwaso’s scholarship programs are a testament to his enduring legacy in educational development.

“His commitment to providing access to quality education has elevated countless families and communities. This is the kind of leadership that shapes societies for generations to come,” he added.

Professor Gwarzo concluded by wishing Senator Kwankwaso continued good health, peace of mind, and more years of impactful service.

“I heartily congratulate you on your birthday and wish you many happy returns. May your legacy continue to inspire present and future generations.”