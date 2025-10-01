Kukah, Sultan, Obasanjo raise alarm on Nigeria’s future

Obasanjo

By Musa Ubandawaki

SOKOTO—The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah; the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, warned of grave dangers ahead for Nigeria, if urgent steps are not taken to tackle insecurity, disunity and the growing population crisis.

The trio spoke at the commissioning of the St. Bakhita ICT/CBT Centre, built by legal icon and philanthropist, Aare Afe Babalola, at the Catholic Secretariat, Aliyu Jodi Road, Sokoto.

Bishop Kukah, in a passionate welcome address, hailed Aare Babalola’s contribution to education, describing the ICT project as a bold intervention that would help close the digital divide and serve as a tool for unity.

He said: “Our strength as a nation lies in our diversity. Through education, we can transform that diversity into a blessing rather than a burden.”

The Sultan, in his goodwill message, warned Nigerians not to allow criminals to exploit religious and ethnic differences to divide the country.

Declaring that bandits are terrorists without faith or tribe, he urged leaders to promote peace and education as weapons of national survival.

He said: “God does not make mistakes. He has brought us together as one people, and we must live in peace and harmony while seeking knowledge to improve our society.”

Obasanjo, however, sounded the loudest alarm, warning that Nigeria’s future could be grimmer than its present if the rising number of out-of-school children is ignored.

He painted a disturbing picture of over 25 million children currently roaming the streets, predicting that their neglect could breed a deadlier insurgency than Boko Haram by 2050 when Nigeria’s population is projected to surpass 400 million.

He said: “With over 25 million children out of school today, the Boko Haram of 2050 will be far more difficult to handle. I don’t pray to be alive for the next 25 years, but the Sultan and Bishop will be alive to witness the catastrophe if nothing is done.”

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State, represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Aminu Dikko, announced that his administration would replicate ICT centres across the three senatorial districts.

He praised Aare Babalola and Bishop Kukah for their foresight, pledging continued investment in education, youth empowerment and skills development.

The event attracted dignitaries across political, cultural and religious lines, underscoring the unifying power of education and technology in charting a new path for Nigeria’s future.