Kudos to Machado, but Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize – Peter Oboh

The former British plus Commonwealth Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has congratulated the Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, for winning the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Nobel Peace Prize was, on Friday, awarded to Venezuela’s opposition leader and democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, a “unifying” figure in what has become a “brutal” state, the Nobel jury said.

Reacting, Peter Oboh congratulated her, but noted that President Donald Trump deserved the prize.

His words: “I want to congratulate the Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, for winning the 2025 Nobel peace price.

“However, the Gospel truth is, I think the American President, Donald Trump deserves the prize. Let us be black and white on this issues. Trump’s world peace record proves it, especially on this over-two-years Isreali and Hamas conflict in Gaza.

“It took the lives of over 75,000 persons, and majority of the victims are innocent children. Let’s not even talk of the over 150,000 people that may be disabled for life from the Israeli shelling. Also, the majority of Gazans have become penniless and homeless.

“Trump has been involved in seeking peaceful resolution to this conflict, and many others across the world.

“Even the Nobel Peace Prize winner dedicated the honour President Trump. All this proves Trump deserves the Nobel prize.

“Note that the truth cannot be changed because it is always the truth.

“There is a Bible reference that makes it clear – 2 Corinthians 10:18. It says, ‘Not he that commends himself is approved by God, but who God Himself approved’. The Gospel truth is God and man have approved Donald Trump’s good work over this new peace in Gaza, and no one can to take that history from him.

“History will speak for him on that. Thank God there is now peace in Gaza.The Ukraine-Russia war should be the next for Mr. Trump to stop. And by God’s grace he will find a peaceful resolution,” Peter Oboh added.