Kolomoni introduces “Snap and Pay” and “Schedule payment” for personal banking

By Dayo Johnson

A leading digital banking platform and subsidiary of CapitalSage Technology, Kolomoni, has introduced two new features, “Snap and Pay” and “Schedule Payment for personal banking.

The Head of Personal Banking at Kolomoni, Simbiat Kazeem, said that the “two new tools for personal banking are designed with a view to enhancing user convenience, reducing transaction errors, and streamlining everyday financial tasks.

Kazeem, noted that “the “Snap and Pay” feature allows users to snap a photo of an account number, with the app using optical character recognition (OCR) to automatically extract the details.

According to him “This eliminates the need for manual entry, making transactions faster, more accurate, and effortless.”

“Schedule Payment” feature, Simbiat said the tool allows users automate recurring bills, subscriptions, family commitments and transfers, ensuring timely payments without the stress of remembering deadlines.”

She explained the mission of the financial firm for launching the two new tools.

According to Kazeem, “Kolomoni’s mission is to simplify finance for our users, and these features reflect our commitment to providing innovative solutions that save time and reduce errors,” said Simbiat Kazeem, Head of Personal Banking at Kolomoni.

“Snap and Pay’ and ‘Schedule Payment’ empower our customers to manage their finances efficiently while focusing on what truly matters in their lives.

“The new features reinforce Kolomoni’s position as a leader in digital banking innovation, particularly in a competitive fintech market where convenience and ease-of-use drive customer retention.

“By integrating technology with practical banking solutions, Kolomoni ensures that users have control, reliability, and peace of mind in their financial transactions.”

On how existing and prospective customers could access the two payment features, the Head of Personal Banking at Kolomoni said: “Kolomoni Personal Banking can be downloaded on Google Playstore and the Apple App Store.

“This will allow users to experience the convenience of automated payments and effortless transactions anytime, anywhere.”

“The newly introduced tools by microfinance bank simplify transactions and automate recurring payments, reinforcing its commitment to innovative, user-friendly digital banking solution.

“With the new features, the financial institution has further promoted financial inclusion and empowered Africans through innovative banking solutions in Nigeria and Gambia. End