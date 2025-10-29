Kolade goes home in blaze of glory

…As Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Obi, others bid ex-envoy farewell

By Juliet Umeh

It was a solemn and reflective moment at St. Peter’s Church, Faji, Lagos Island, yesterday, as clerics, family members, friends and dignitaries gathered to honour the life and legacy of Dr. Christopher Kolade, who was laid to rest amid tributes and prayers.

The event drew a distinguished array of attendees, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Others in attendance include Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; MTN Nigeria Board Chairman, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, and Channels Television Chairman, John Momoh, among several others.

In his sermon, Prof. Dapo Asaju, who ministered during the service, described Kolade as “a saint by all standards,” noting that his life exemplified humility, discipline and godliness.

He said: “Dr. Kolade was a role model, one who lived by faith, integrity and service. He feared the Lord, which is the whole duty of man.

“We need more men like him in Nigeria, men whose lives reflect godly values and moral uprightness.”

Asaju reminded the congregation that life is fleeting, urging them to live with eternity in mind.

He said: “For Christians, death is only a sleep. It is a passage to a higher calling, a graduation into everlasting life. That is why we must live daily with purpose, righteousness and readiness.

“When a man dies, he leaves everything behind, his titles, achievements and possessions. What remains is the soul and that soul will face judgment before God. Therefore, let us live wisely and walk in the path of Christ.”

He also recalled Kolade’s decades of service to St. Peter’s Church as a choirmaster and organist, describing him as “a pillar of faith, discipline and quiet strength.”

Speaking on the state of the nation, Asaju used the occasion to call for renewed patriotism and moral rebirth, urging Nigerians to emulate Kolade’s values in both public and private life.

He said: “Nigeria has great potential. Our people are talented and industrious. All we need is sincerity, good governance, and the fear of God to reclaim our rightful place among the nations.”

As the service drew to a close, prayers were offered for the repose of the deceased’s soul and for divine comfort upon the family he left behind.