‎Kogi govt engages pharmaceutical companies, target 25% reduction in drugs prices

Gov Ododo of Kogi State

‎Kogi State Government on Thursday Inaugurated its State steering and Technical committees tasked to oversee the activities of the State Drugs and Medical Supplies Management Agency.

‎‎The ceremony was conducted by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams Adeiza, on behalf of the State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

‎‎Pharm. Ibrahim Salamat Onize, the Executive Secretary of the State Drugs and Medical Supplies Management Agency during the inauguration outlined the agency’s objectives, which include ensuring a consistent supply of quality drugs at affordable prices to all public health facilities, enhancing healthcare delivery systems, and improving patient health outcomes.

‎‎”Efforts are underway for intensive monitoring and supervision visits to ensure Standard Operating Procedures are followed, maintaining a uniform drug price regimen in the state. Affordable drugs in hospitals encourage patronage, increasing sales, and markup turnover.

‎‎”The agency aims to engage at least 15 pharmaceutical manufacturers to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for pooled procurement through the Africa Research Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (ARC-ESM), ensuring sustainable availability of drugs and medical consumables with a 25% price reduction and assured quality for distribution to all state health facilities. This helps reduce stockouts in hospitals.

‎‎”Plans are underway to register pharmaceutical distributors with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to partner with the state government, potentially increasing local economic participation and generating revenue through pre-qualification registrations, tender payments, and BPP registration fees via KGIRS.

‎‎”The agency plans to equip and ensure a functional quality control laboratory with government support. Drug testing will attract charges from manufacturers/distributors, boosting state revenue. A quality control unit focuses on ensuring high-quality drugs and consumables, building trust and potentially increasing demand from government hospitals, pharmacy outlets, and private hospitals, leading to increased revenue generation.

‎‎”The agency has engaged in capacity assessment and sensitization workshops with various partners, including the National Product Supply Chain Management Program (NPSCMP), Presidential Initiative for Unlocking Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), Health System Chain Limited (HSCL), Engender Health, and others, to address healthcare needs. Availability of logistics and inventory tools will enhance service delivery.

‎‎The Health Commissioner, Dr. Adams Adeiza urged the committee members to uphold integrity and diligence in their roles, emphasizing that their appointments represent a significant commitment to serving the people of Kogi State.

‎‎Dr. Adeiza highlighted that the formation of the Sustainable Supply System Steering Committee reflects Governor Ahmed Ododo’s administration’s dedication to advancing and developing the state’s health sector.

‎‎He noted that the administration has made substantial investments to prioritize health in its governance agenda.

‎‎The Commissioner further explained that the Integrated Sustainable Health Supply System Steering (ISHSS) Committee is essential for strengthening the governance structure of the agency.

‎‎This committee will be chaired by the Commissioner for Health, with the Director of Pharmaceutical Services from the State Ministry of Health serving as Secretary also include representatives from relevant agencies, boards, other ministries, and key stakeholders.

‎‎”Additionally, the Integrated Sustainable Supply Health System Technical Committee will be led by the Director of Pharmaceutical Services, comprising directors from pertinent health departments and other stakeholders, in accordance with national guidelines.”