Kogi govt demolishes bandits’ camps, arrests injured criminals

Ododo

The Kogi State Government has intensified its crackdown on banditry and other criminal activities with a major operation that led to the demolition of several bandits’ camps in Aherin-Bunu community, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area.

The operation, led by the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), saw combined security forces storm the area, arresting two wounded bandits and two fake doctors who were allegedly treating them.

Speaking during the operation on Thursday, Omodara said the injured bandits had sustained gunshot wounds in an earlier encounter with security personnel.

“Acting on credible intelligence, security operatives moved into the settlement and arrested the suspects. The Governor directed that any house or facility used to treat criminals be demolished immediately,” he stated.

Following Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s directive, security operatives demolished and set ablaze the camps, including a makeshift clinic, and destroyed farmlands used by the bandits.

Omodara warned that anyone found aiding or harbouring criminals would face severe consequences, regardless of status or position.

He reiterated that the ongoing operation forms part of the state government’s sustained onslaught against banditry, stressing that the administration remains committed to safeguarding lives and property across Kogi State.