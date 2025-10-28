Kogi governor Ododo commended for exemplary Leadership, inclusivity

By Nnasom David

Business tycoon and community leader, Comrade Friday Jonah Olokwu, has praised the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Usman Ododo, for his exemplary leadership and commitment to inclusive governance.

In a statement of appreciation, Olokwu described Governor Ododo as a visionary leader whose administration has shown unwavering dedication to youth inclusion and women’s empowerment. He noted that the governor’s strategic appointments of young and capable individuals into key government positions demonstrate his belief in the potential of the next generation to drive sustainable development.

“It is imperative to recognise the remarkable efforts of Governor Usman Ododo in creating an inclusive government that truly represents the people of Kogi State,” Olokwu said. “His strategic appointments are paving the way for a new generation of leaders, and I urge other states to emulate his outstanding example.”

Olokwu also commended the administration’s focus on gender equality, highlighting that Governor Ododo’s leadership has brought unprecedented progress to women’s political participation in the state. He stated that the governor’s empowerment initiatives have ensured that women occupy influential roles in governance, enriching decision-making and promoting fairness.

“The governor’s dedication to increasing women’s involvement in governance is not just a promise; it is a reality unfolding before our eyes,” he said. “Female leaders are being empowered, and their voices are being heard.”

In his remarks, Olokwu extended appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for fostering a supportive environment that allows state governors to govern effectively. He acknowledged that the synergy between the federal and state governments under President Tinubu’s leadership has contributed significantly to improved governance and better living conditions across Nigeria.

“The vision of President Tinubu in crafting an environment where state governors can govern effectively cannot be overemphasised,” Olokwu noted. “The dividends of democracy are being felt on the ground, and this is largely due to the synergy between the federal government and state administrations.”

He further lauded the recent infrastructural, educational, and healthcare advancements in Kogi State, describing them as tangible evidence of the governor’s effective governance and collaborative approach.

Olokwu called on citizens and stakeholders to continue supporting the progressive policies of both the Kogi State Government and the Federal Government, stressing that unity and cooperation remain essential for sustained development.

“Governor Usman Adodo’s exemplary service and relentless pursuit of inclusivity in governance show that with focused leadership and a commitment to improving the lives of all citizens, progress is achievable,” he added.