Kirawa Displacement: Ndume hails Zulum, military for troop deployment

Ndume

…approves hospital, water facilities

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) has applauded Governor Babagana Zulum and the troops of North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ for their prompt response to visit the displaced community of Kirawa town of Gwoza local government area in the state.

Recalled that the Senator had granted an interview to Vanguard last week, where he lamented over the renewed attacks and killings by Boko Haram, which forced many civilians including the District Head of Kirawa, Alhaji Abubakar Abdulraham to fled into Cameroon Republic after his palace and other residential houses were razed down.

Ndume had also called on the government, especially the military authorities to deploy even if it is a platoon to safeguard Kirawa from further deadly attacks.

In a press statement he personally signed and made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Saturday, the former Chairman Senate Committee on Army emphasized the need for resilience of the civilian population to continue give timely information to the government and security operatives on any suspicious movement or activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in their respective communities.

He argued that without support from the public, government or military alone cannot defeat or end the over decade Boko Haram atrocities in the North East sub-region.

” Let me use this medium to commend Governor Babagana Zulum and the troops of North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ for their prompt response to visit the displaced community of Kirawa town of Gwoza local government area in the state last Friday.

“Just last few days ago, I granted an interview with Vanguard where i lamented over the renewed attacks by Boko Haram, which forced many civilians including our District Head of Kirawa, Alhaji Abubakar Abdulraham to fled into Cameroon Republic after his palace and other residential houses were razed down.

” I am highly impressed when the governor, while addressing the traumatized people of Kirawa, pledged that very soon, Nigerian troops would be deployed to safeguard the area. Let me also commend the governor for the support to members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and his approval for construction of hospitals, water facilities and other people -oriented projects in Kirawa and other communities in my constituency.

“I emphasized the need for resilience of the civilian population to continue to give timely information to the government and security operatives on any suspicious movement or activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in their respective communities. This is because, without support from the public, government or military alone cannot defeat or end the over decade Boko Haram atrocities in the North East sub-region.