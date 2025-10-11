Kingdom Life World Conference 2025: An uncommon gathering of faith, commerce, culture

…Unveils Gbagada Shopping Festival, Business Summit, Music Concert, 1200 Children’s Mass Choir

In anticipation of the 35th edition of the Kingdom Life World Conference (KLWC), Rev. Ugochukwu Ezeagwula, the Chairman Planning Committee of the event, alongside members of his team, announced the uncommon transformation that the forthcoming event holds for faithful all over the world. With enthusiasm and deep conviction. He said the November 23 to 30, 2025 annual convention of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) promises to be more than just a spiritual gathering; it is a trans-generational celebration of faith, transformation, and community impact.

He stated that the feature-packed eight days of worship, learning, and community engagement, with a program designed to reach people from all walks of life, will also feature a first-of-its-kind Gbagada Shopping Festival, the soul-stirring Zamar Music Concert, Children’s Mass Choir, a Women’s Prayer Conference, among others.

About Kingdom Life World Conference

Speaking at the briefing, Rev. Ezeagwula underscored that Kingdom Life World Conference is the flagship annual convention of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM). “This 35th edition brings together, as usual, over 200 branches of TREM from all over the world,” he noted. Beyond TREMites, attendees from diverse backgrounds are invited, reflecting the conference’s broad appeal. He described Kingdom Life as “a life-changing conference” with speakers expected to deliver messages that resonate across generations.

Rev. Ezeagwula recalled his own journey with Kingdom Life, saying, “Personally, I grew up attending the Kingdom Life World Conference. Besides the fact that I am privileged to serve as the chairman of Kingdom Life today, I also have a lot of testimonies.” He described Kingdom Life as a festival-like gathering that has shaped multiple generations, highlighting TREM’s trans-generational impact.

The Speakers and Highlights

The conference lineup features a slate of recognizable names, led by the convener and Presiding Bishop of TREM, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, and his wife, Bishop Peace Okonkwo. The guest speaker list includes Dr. Mensa Otabil of ICGC, Ghana; Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo; Bishop Tudor Bismark from Zimbabwe; Bishop Wale Ajayi and Pastor Flourish Peters.

On the conference highlights, Rev. Ezeagwula emphasized several key components:

Big League Summit: Described as the convener’s vision to raise “Apostles in the marketplace”, premised on the belief that “money in the hands of a godly man will do much more for society than money in the hands of someone who is not godly.” He stressed the importance of developing a new breed of leaders in the marketplace. The Big League Summit is slated for three days, from Monday to Wednesday, in the mornings, with the main conference running from November 23 to November 30, 2025, with morning and evening programs continuing across the eight days.

Zamar Concert: An international music event held on the Friday night of the weeklong conference, described as a period of “intense and unbridled worship,” featuring major gospel artists in Nigeria and beyond.

Gbagada Shopping Festival: A business-oriented component designed to stimulate commerce, with plans for thousands of attendees with daily themes such as fashion, renewable energy, electronics, and more. The festival coincides with Black Friday, offering vendors cheap pricing and a robust exchange of value within an ecosystem designed to benefit participants, exhibitors, and the community.

The Gbagada Shopping Festival and economic intent.

A distinctive feature of Kingdom Life is its emphasis on community impact. The Gbagada Festival is described as a platform for commerce that deliberately creates value for participants and exhibitors. Subscriptions have exceeded expectations, with many subscribers not being TREMites, underscoring the event’s broad appeal.

Rev. Ezeagwula explained the rationale behind the festival’s format: “There must be an exchange of value; people are going to eat, somebody will need one thing or another, so we are creating an ecosystem where there is an exchange of value.” The organizers expect to host more than 20,000 attendees, with traffic and security managed through collaboration with government agencies and robust internal security measures.

Rev. Ezeagwula also highlighted the family-friendly aspects of the conference, noting the presence of Nigeria’s largest children’s mass choir – over 1,200 children – who have been rehearsing weekly, ensuring a vibrant finale that showcases the leaders of tomorrow.

“If you are in Lagos and you are not part of the Kingdom Life conference, you miss the opportunity to be part of the Big League Summit, the Zamar Music Concert, the International Women’s Prayer Conference (IWPC), the Gbagada Shopping Festival, and more. Look at how feature-packed the 8-day event is. You can be there and have no dull moment, not to mention the great apostolic impartation that will happen. Let’s not imagine that you are not there.”

Goals, Outcomes, and Testimonies

When asked whether Kingdom Life’s goals have been actualized over the years, Rev. Ezeagwula said, “Beyond a doubt, not only has the objective of this annual program been actualized, it has also been surpassed.” He cited transformed lives as proof, noting personal experiences and testimonies from attendees, including businessmen influenced by the teachings of Dr. Mensa Otabil.