King Karym Entertainment lights up Paris with 9ja Independence Groove

By Ayo Onikoyi

Paris witnessed a burst of Nigerian energy and cultural pride as international promoter and influencer King Karym hosted the much-anticipated 9ja Independence Groove to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day on October 1.

The event, held in the heart of Villeneuve, Paris, drew an impressive crowd of Nigerians and friends of Nigeria who gathered to celebrate the nation’s resilience, creativity, and unity in a festive atmosphere. The venue came alive with waves of green and white as attendees proudly rocked the Nigerian jersey, symbolizing patriotism and national identity.

From the entrance décor to the stage lighting, everything about the Independence Groove radiated Nigerian excellence. Guests were treated to a full display of the country’s vibrant culture through music, fashion, and dance — all orchestrated under Dahmy Karym’s flawless coordination.

Known for his influence across entertainment circles in Europe and Africa,King Karym once again proved why he remains one of the most respected Nigerian promoters abroad. His ability to fuse fun, culture, and connection into one unforgettable experience left attendees talking long after the night ended.

The 9ja Independence Groove wasn’t just a party — it was a platform for Nigerians in the diaspora to network, share ideas, and celebrate their shared heritage. Top Nigerian celebrities and DJs turned up to make the event a night of non-stop music and entertainment, spinning hits that kept the crowd on their feet.

With a lineup that mixed Afrobeat, Amapiano, and highlife sounds, the night perfectly reflected Nigeria’s musical dominance on the global stage. Guests danced, sang, and shared in the joy of belonging to a nation that continues to inspire the world through its creativity.

The event also provided a rare opportunity for cross-industry networking, as entertainers, entrepreneurs, and creatives mingled in an atmosphere of pride and celebration. Dahmy Karym’s team ensured that everything ran smoothly — from sound to security — delivering a world-class show.

Notably, the 9ja Independence Groove received strong support from XINC Entertainment and YUNGEST Entertainment, whose partnership added an extra layer of professionalism and energy to the celebration. Their combined efforts helped create an immersive experience that elevated the event beyond expectations.

Dahmy Karym’s passion for promoting Nigerian culture was evident throughout the evening. Speaking briefly during the event, he expressed pride in how Nigerians abroad continue to represent the nation with dignity and creativity. He also thanked the attendees for making the Independence Groove a success.

As the night drew to a close, it was clear that King Karym had delivered more than just an event — he had created a movement of cultural unity, proving that no matter where Nigerians find themselves, the spirit of home remains alive in their hearts.