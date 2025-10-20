King Charles Lambert unveils teenagers empowerment movement; pathway to financial independence

The Compassionate Capitalism Economic System (CCES), founded by King Charles Lambert, has launched the Teenagers Empowerment Movement (TEM). A movement designed to help young Africans achieve financial independence from as early as 13 years old.

Speaking during the unveiling, King Lambert said the movement aims to change the long-standing narrative in which young people wait until adulthood before learning about money or contributing to the economy. “We want to raise a generation of Africans who understand financial independence early in life,” he said.

Lambert explained that, across much of Africa, teenagers are encouraged to focus solely on academics, postponing economic participation until after university, often well into their twenties.

This, he noted, has led to dependency and limited financial preparedness among young adults. TEM, he added, seeks to bridge that gap by combining financial education with character development and practical work experience.

According to the CCES founder, the idea for TEM was inspired by the realization that Africa’s youth are rich in creativity and potential, yet rarely given opportunities to express them economically. “In other parts of the world, children learn about entrepreneurship and responsibility early. TEM gives African teenagers that same head start while they’re still in school,” Lambert said.

The program targets teenagers aged 13 to 16, introducing them to the world of work through roles as Contractor Assistants. These participants will assist professionals, including educators, online sellers, and project managers on the Compassionate Capitalism Economic System Platform. Through this model, teenagers earn income while gaining real-world skills such as teamwork, discipline, and accountability.

King Lambert further said TEM is designed to complement, not compete with, formal education. Participants are expected to devote a few hours daily after school to their assigned tasks. In addition to work experience, they are taught financial literacy, money management, and the principles of value creation, helping them build habits of responsibility and independence.

A unique feature of the program is its performance-based credit score, which tracks each participant’s reliability and productivity. This record can later qualify them for scholarships, student loans, or educational grants, providing access to higher education without placing additional financial pressure on parents.

Parents also stand to benefit from the initiative. TEM helps reduce household financial strain as teenagers begin handling small personal expenses such as school supplies and data costs. The movement further promotes discipline and focus, keeping teenagers engaged and shielded from social distractions.

Participation in the program begins with the African Identity Program, where teenagers study selected African literature, including Wait Until Dawn and When the Samba Broke. The exercise is aimed at strengthening cultural awareness and pride while laying the moral and intellectual foundation for their economic activities.

Lambert emphasized that TEM addresses a larger economic concern the underutilization of Africa’s youth potential. Despite a population exceeding 1.4 billion, Africa’s total GDP remains on par with that of the United Kingdom, a country of fewer than 70 million people. “We cannot transform Africa’s economy without activating the productivity of our youth,” he said.

He described the Teenagers Empowerment Movement as “a generational shift,” calling on parents and guardians to support their children’s participation. “The future belongs to those who are prepared and preparation begins now,” Lambert concluded.