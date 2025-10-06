Killing of wedding guests did not occur in Abuja, FCT Police clarify

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has clarified that reports alleging the killing of two wedding guests within Abuja are inaccurate, stating that the incident actually took place in Niger State.

In a statement on Monday, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, explained that the report published in a national newspaper with the headline “Kidnappers kill 2 wedding guests at FCT” misrepresented the location of the event.

“The Command wishes to clarify that the incident described in the report did not occur within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as suggested by the headline,” Adeh stated.

According to her, investigations confirmed that the areas mentioned in the story — Garam, Rafin-Azum, and Tafa Local Government Area — are all communities in Niger State, not the FCT.

“Furthermore, the Suleja Police Area Command cited in the report is also under the Niger State Police Command, not the FCT Command,” she added.

The Command described the headline as misleading, noting that such reports could cause unnecessary fear among residents.

While expressing sympathy for those affected, the Police emphasized the importance of maintaining geographical accuracy in media reports, especially given the proximity of some Niger border communities to Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Ajao S. Adewale, urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities or persons to the Command via its emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08061581938.