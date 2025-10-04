Killing of police officers: What options?

Police

By Bola Bakare

Within the past week, the news reported the ambush and killing of five policemen, in Kogi State, North Central of Nigeria.

Sadly, this is not an isolated case of police victimisation and annihilation. Almost daily, we hear of police being killed across the country. If the killing is not by bandits, it is by armed robbers and criminals. This portends grave danger for the security architecture of Nigeria, and, by extension, the masses of the country whose lives and property the police are meant to protect. If steps, urgent and stringent, are not taken to stop this trend, we may soon arrive at a stage in our national lives, where the average Nigerian no longer believes in the ability of the state to protect his life, let alone, his property.

What should be done?

Every effective police force, world over, thrives, first and foremost, on awareness through the availability of information. Criminals are not ghosts, neither are they invisible. They are an integral part of the society and largely rely on same for their daily living. Citizens, then, would be doing themselves a whole lot of good service by promptly reporting acrimonious activities within the community. This way, the police is enamoured to swiftly swing into action to nip criminal activities in the bud and curb the perpetration of same. To this end, the government should engage in intensive sensitisation to educate the citizens that, availing vital and timely information to the police, is not just helping the police but, by extension, equipping the police to ensure the safety of the same citizens.

Instances of withholding information, out of fear, inflicts more damage. The criminals are left to fester and become emboldened to inflict more damage. States like Zamfara, Sokoto and even Kogi witness a high preponderance of criminal activities because the citizens and residents fail to avail the security forces, especially the police, with adequate information with which these security forces can combat the criminals.

Let it be stated, without any doubts, that the police should not be a national exclusive but rather the prerogative of the subnational. Police forces would be more effective when control is vested in states and local authorities. This is so much so because the states and the local authorities have their security peculiarities and thus the control of such apparatus will ensure that policies and actions are geared towards confronting peculiar challenges.

Also, policing is local. However, when, as a result of the national control, officials of, maybe Southwestern origin, are deployed to the core North, he is disadvantaged, even from scratch. He may not speak the local languages as would avail him an indepth knowledge of activities around him, in the course of duty.

Also, he may not know the terrain the same way someone native to the environment would. Without being petty, he may not possess the same level of dedication as against when the environment is such as he could call his. In the same vein, the locals may not have the same level of uninhibited confidence as they may have if the law enforcer could be called theirs. This factor is of high limitation to the effectiveness of the police. Would you expose your criminal kin and kith to a supposed stranger who is a law enforcer? This is most unlikely.

Also, when control of the police is subnational, efforts can be intensified, in collaboration with the private sector, to jointly combat crime by empowering the police, equipping them for effective crime combat.