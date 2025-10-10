Keyamo to launch personnel audit, skills gap analysis project

Festus Keyamo

By Nnasom David

The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is set to implement the Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis (PASGA) Project — a human-resource reform initiative aimed at enhancing efficiency and capacity within the Federal Civil Service.

According to a statement by Margaret Oyinboade, Head of Press and Public Affairs, the project is an intervention of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF). It was formally presented to the Ministry’s management on October 8, 2025, by Dr. Offiong Archibong, Managing Director of STRANSFORM Limited, the consulting firm engaged to execute the programme.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni, welcomed the initiative, describing it as consistent with ongoing civil service reforms designed to promote an Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible, and Citizen-Centred (EPIC) workforce.

He assured the consultants of the Ministry’s full cooperation, noting that the project would strengthen operational efficiency, human capital development, and service delivery in the aviation sector.

Dr. Archibong explained that the PASGA Project seeks to maintain accurate personnel records, identify skills gaps, and guide targeted training, recruitment, and deployment across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

She outlined the project’s three key components — People Verification to ensure data accuracy, Skills Assessment to determine training needs, and HR Policies and Systems Analysis to enhance human resource structures for optimal performance.

According to the project team, PASGA is expected to help build a modern, technology-driven, and performance-oriented civil service capable of supporting Nigeria’s national development goals.