Kenya president announces 7-day national mourning for Raila Odinga

Odinga

Kenyan President William Ruto announced seven days of national mourning and a state funeral for opposition leader Raila Odinga, who died on Wednesday.

Ruto described him as “Kenya’s foremost statesman and one of Africa’s greatest sons… a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter and a tireless warrior of good governance.”

Ruto said he would postpone all his public engagements in the coming days “as a mark of respect”.

AFP