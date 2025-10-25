Kebbi PDP rejects nomination of Turaki as national chairman

Turaki

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in Kebbi, has rejected the reported nomination of Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki as the party’s National Chairman.

The party’s spokesperson in the state, Alhaji Sani Dododo, stated this in while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Dododo said the decision followed speculations that Tanimu had been solely appointed to contest for the position of PDP National Chairman without consulting stakeholders in the North-West Zone.

He stressed that all states in the North-West zone should be given the opportunity to present candidates for the position, in line with the party’s zoning arrangement.

“We support the position of the North-West Elders that they should be allowed to select the candidate for the position of the National Chairman of the party,” Dododo said.

He explained that the state leadership of the party had met and discussed the issue, noting that at no time did Tanimu consult PDP members in the state before declaring interest in the position.

“The elders in the North-West should be allowed to sit down, deliberate, and produce a candidate that will represent the zone in line with the party’s zoning system,” he added.

Dododo said the party in the state had dissociated itself from what it described as the imposition of Tanimu.

He urged the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to allow the North-West to choose its preferred candidate.

“We call on the NWC to give us in the North-West the opportunity to come up with our consensus candidate to represent us,” he pleaded. (NAN)