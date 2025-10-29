Kebbi Govt dismisses claims on alleged hidden airport in Argungu

The Kebbi Government has dismissed as false and malicious a video circulating on social media platforms alleging the existence of a hidden airport in Argungu forest purportedly used for cocaine smuggling.

The dismissal is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi by Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Gov. Nasir Idris.

Sarki described the viral video as fabricated and baseless, aimed at discrediting the state government and tarnishing its image.

“The entire content of the video is false and misleading.

“There has never been any incident of drug trafficking or illegal airport operations in Argungu Local Government Area or any part of Kebbi,” he maintained.

He clarified that the only functional airport in the state remains the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi, adding that Argungu has never had an airport, airstrip, or any related facility.

Sarki further explained that all the names and characters mentioned in the viral clip were fictitious.

He also stressed that no investigation had been carried out by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), or any other security agency to support such claims.

Sarki urged members of the public to disregard the falsehood, describing it as a deliberate attempt to mislead citizens and create unnecessary tension.

“The Kebbi government under the leadership of Gov. Idris remains committed to transparency, good governance, and collaboration with all federal security and anti-drug agencies,” the special adviser assured. (NAN)