Kebbi Govt approves N4.05bn for seven general hospitals’ rehabilitation 

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

The Kebbi Executive Council has approved the rehabilitation of seven general hospitals across the state at a cost of N4.05 billion.

Alhaji Junaidu Marshall, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, disclosed this while briefing newsmen shortly after the council’s meeting held in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was presided over by Gov. Nasir Idris.

Marshall said the approval was part of the state government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery and ensuring that hospitals were adequately equipped to serve the people.

He listed the benefiting hospitals to include those of; Kambaza, Suru, Kamba, Dirin-Daji, Kangiwa, Koko and Yauri.

“In addition to these, the Argungu General Hospital has already been rehabilitated and equipped with modern facilities to efficiently serve the people of the area.

“While other hospitals in Zaga, Zuru, Bunza, Gulma, Bena, Jega, Shanga, and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi are either completed or undergoing rehabilitation,” Marshall confirmed.

According to him, a total of 16 general hospitals have been rehabilitated, along with the new approval of seven hospitals under the administration of Gov. Idris.

The attorney-general said the governor assured that before the end of his tenure, all 30 general hospitals in the state would be rehabilitated and adequately equipped.

He also announced that the council had approved the release of N570 million to the Kebbi Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) for the registration of 45,000 vulnerable persons under the State Social Register.

“This means that each of the 225 wards in the state will register at least 200 vulnerable individuals.

“The effort will go a long way in advancing KECHEMA’s mandate of providing affordable healthcare for the poor,” he said.

Marshall further disclosed that under the World Bank IMPACT project, the state had provided its counterpart funding for the rehabilitation of 73 primary healthcare centres across the state.

“To complement that effort, the council has also approved the rehabilitation of an additional 42 primary healthcare centres across the local government areas in line with national standards,” he said.

The council, he said, also approved N407.5 million as a take-off grant for the Kebbi State Drugs, Medical and Consumables Agency, aimed at ensuring the availability of subsidised drugs in the state.

Marshall appealed for the support and understanding of the people, assuring that the government remained committed to improving their living standards.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abba Sani-Kalgo, said the council also approved the establishment of the Kebbi State Bureau of Statistics to provide reliable and verifiable data for effective planning.

He said Gov. Idris had approved N900 million as take-off grant for the bureau, adding that Prof. Umar Usman had been appointed as the substantive Statistician-General of the state.

“This bureau will ensure credible data collection for planning and monitoring development programmes in the state,” Sani-Kalgo added.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Shehu Mu’azu, stated that the council had approved the procurement of 2,000 power tillers at a cost of N3 billion under the Kaura Development Agenda (KADAGE) to boost agricultural activities.

In the same vein, the Chief of Staff, Government House , Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, said the council approved N1.4 billion for the procurement of school furniture to improve learning conditions across schools in the state.

