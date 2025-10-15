Kebbi gov hires int’l security organisation to stamp out banditry

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

In his efforts to rid Kebbi State of the activities of bandits and Lakurawa, governor of the state has hired an international security organisation.

The head of Gsafety, a China-based security consultant firm, Ahmed Sale Jnr, said that the security organisation has presence in at least 36 nations across the globe, providing high tech intelligence and digitilised form of fighting and uprooting activities of aggressors.

According to him, their mandate is to work with already existing security formations from local government to ward levels affected by proscribed Lakurawa bandits. “We will deploy high technology through collation of vital data as it affects the activities of armed bandits and Lakurawa,” he said.

Mr Sale revealed that the security firm will stamp out banditry with same federal security formations but through a seamless technological expertise.

Sale maintained that federal government and state governors are doing their best in terms of security but lack technological know-how which is slowing the fight against insurgency across the country.

“This is what we have come to provide in Kebbi State and is same we did in other countries as we are headquartered in Beijing, China,” he said.