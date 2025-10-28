Kebbi fumes over malicious claim of hidden airport used for cocaine trade

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Kebbi State Government has reacted angrily to a viral TikTok video alleging the discovery of a so-called “hidden airport” in the Argungu Forest purportedly used for cocaine smuggling, describing the claim as false, malicious, and a desperate attempt to tarnish the image of the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, said the video was entirely fabricated and intended to mislead the public.

“The entire content of the video is false, fabricated, and aimed at discrediting and tarnishing the good image of Kebbi State and its government,” the statement said.

Sarki stressed that there has never been any incident of drug trafficking or illegal airport operation anywhere in Argungu Local Government Area or any other part of the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the only existing airport in Kebbi State is the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi. Argungu does not have, and has never had, any airport, airstrip, or related facility,” he clarified.

He explained that all the names and characters mentioned in the viral video were fictitious, noting that no security agency — including the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) or the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) — has any record or ongoing investigation to support such baseless claims.

The government expressed concern over what it described as a calculated attempt to misinform the public and generate unwarranted fear, urging citizens to disregard the fake content in its entirety.

“The Kebbi State Government under the able leadership of Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, remains a peaceful and law-abiding administration committed to transparency, good governance, and cooperation with all federal security and anti-drug agencies,” the statement added.

Sarki reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the integrity and peace of Kebbi State while warning purveyors of fake news to desist from spreading falsehood capable of causing public tension.