Kayomusiq calls for global unity, healing with “Praying for Peace”

By Juliet Ebirim

Los Angeles-based Nigerian music producer and songwriter, Kayode Ajayi, professionally known as Kayomusiq, has released a new single titled “Praying for Peace.” The Grammy Voting Member and Berklee College of Music alumnus said the project was inspired by a desire to use music as a tool for healing, compassion and unity rather than fame.

In a statement, Kayomusiq said the inspiration for the song began years ago during the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls in Nigeria, describing the tragedy as a turning point that deepened his resolve to create music that could offer comfort and hope.

“Praying for Peace is more than a song; it is a movement born from the pain of seeing nations crumble under war, injustice and silence,” he said. “It carries the spirit of compassion, unity and purpose that I discovered as a boy listening to ‘We Are the World.’”

The producer, who has worked with artists including Jordin Sparks, Ty Dolla Sign, DJ Tunez, WurlD, Victoria Kimani, Ayra Starr, and Odumodublvck, said the new song features contributions from over 100 singers, producers, and musicians from around the world.

The track blends Afrobeat, gospel, and world music influences in he describes as “a bridge between Africa and the rest of the world.” It has also been submitted for consideration in three Grammy Award categories; the Harry Belafonte Award for Social Change, Best Gospel Performance/Song, and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals.

Kayomusiq added that “Praying for Peace” aims to serve as a unifying anthem, encouraging reflection and empathy in a world facing division and conflict.