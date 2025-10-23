Kaycee Kline marks birthday, honours prominent individuals at Kings Concert 

By Nnasom David

Notable individuals have been conferred with the awards of excellence at the just concluded 4th edition of Kings Concert, a brain child of Micheal Oyibo Kaycee, an entertainer whose stage name is Kaycee Kline.

Among those honoured include, the Chairman; Dana Dairy Group, Lord Stanley Eze; the Chief Executive Officer of Mother of Models International, Ambassador Jolly Nnenna Abani who is also the creator of the reality TV show 40andFabulousNaija.

Others are, the Lead Consultant, Amity Global Network, Mr. Alex Nwankwo (AlexReports), Bethel Security and Linus Awute (OON).

The event was indeed a convergence of entertainment and recognition for hard work.

The organizers said the honour was only reserved for those who have been outstanding in their various fields and contributing to national development honoured.

The event took place on October 11, 2025 at Blake Excellence Resort, Ahmadu Bello Way, Garki Abuja.

Aming those who performed include, Sweet Band a brand owned by the organizer Kaycee Line, Mekoyo, Sydney Sparrow, Jay Law, Faith Jay, Jessa Joan and Teddy Kings.

Kaycee Kline a stakeholder in the Abuja entertainment space has supported several artistes in the nation’s capital, offering them the platform to grow.

His Sweet Band is one of the most influential in Abuja. Also the Director of Entertainment at Blake Excellence Resort, he is receiving humongous support to make this upcoming concert and award ceremony hugely successful.

Kaycee is a member of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) FCT Chapter, where he is holding the position of the deputy governor.

Award recipients could not hide their joy as they thanked the organizers for finding them worthy of the award.