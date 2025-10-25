Katsina gov creates Ministry of Livestock Devt, appoints SA on Nutrition

Gov Dikko Radda of Katsina State.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has approved a major cabinet reshuffle, which includes the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development.

Read Also: Katsina bandits invade Kano communities

The announcement was contained in separate statements issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the reshuffle takes immediate effect and involves the redeployment of some commissioners as well as the appointment of two new special advisers.

Adnan Nahabu is now the Commissioner for Higher, Vocational and Technical Education, while Prof. Ahmad Muhammad Bakori, who previously served as Commissioner for Agriculture and Livestock Development, will now head the newly-created Ministry of Livestock Development.

Also affected in the reshuffle is Aliyu Lawal Zakari, who has been redeployed from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to the Ministry of Agriculture. Hajiya Zainab Musa Musawa moves from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to the Ministry of Special Duties.

Yusuf Suleiman Jibia has been appointed Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, while Engr. Surajo Yazid Abukur takes charge of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Similarly, Hajiya Aisha Aminu, who until her new appointment served as Director-General of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency, now heads the Ministry of Women Affairs.

SA on Nutrition

Governor Radda also approved the appointment of two new Special Advisers — Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar Yar’adua as Special Adviser on Nutrition and Welfare Services, and Isa Muhammad Musa as Special Adviser on Cultural Orientation.

The governor charged the appointees to demonstrate renewed commitment and align their efforts with the administration’s Building Your Future agenda, aimed at accelerating development across key sectors.

He expressed optimism that the reshuffle would enhance coordination, deepen sectoral expertise, and boost the delivery of essential programmes in education, health, agriculture, youth empowerment, women affairs, and social welfare.

New appointments in key agencies

In a related development, Governor Radda also announced the appointment of new heads for some critical state agencies.

Engr. Abba Junaidu, MNSE, was appointed Chairman of the Katsina State Road Maintenance Agency (KASROMA). Junaidu holds a Master’s degree in Environmental Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and has served in various engineering roles within the state’s Ministries of Education and Works.

The governor also appointed Dr. Babangida Ruma as the new Director-General of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA). Dr. Ruma, a technologist and youth development advocate, was formerly the Technical Assistant to the Governor on Enterprise Development. He was once recognised by the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education as the “Father of Technology and Innovation” for his outstanding work in the use of technology for development.

In the same vein, former Head of Service, Idris Usman Tune, was named Chairman of the Katsina State Civil Service Commission. Tune holds a B.Sc. in Political Science, a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Communication, and a Master’s in Public Policy and Administration.

Governor Radda also reconstituted the Katsina State Pension Bureau with Ibrahim Boyi Dutsinma as Part-Time Chairman, Musa Rabiu Mahuta as Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Abbati Ibrahim Masanawa as Executive Director of Operations, and Usman Shehu as Executive Director of ICT and Database Management. Dr. Faruk Aminu was appointed Independent Observer.

For the Katsina State and Local Government Pension Transition Board, Hon. Muntari Dan Ammani will serve as Executive Secretary, while Garba Sanda Mani, MNI, will chair the board on a part-time basis.

Governor Radda urged all appointees to key into his administration’s vision and ensure effective service delivery to the people of Katsina State.

“This administration remains focused on building a future anchored on transparency, accountability, innovation and improved governance,” Radda said.

Vanguard News