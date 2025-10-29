Kanu: US Attorney urges Justice Omotosho to dismiss trial for lack of jurisdiction

…Says government cannot benefit from its own wrongdoing

By Steve Oko

Mr. Bruce Fein, international counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has urged Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to dismiss Kanu’s ongoing trial, citing lack of jurisdiction.

In an open letter dated October 28, Fein argued that Kanu’s continued trial is unlawful, given the circumstances of his “abduction and extraordinary rendition” from Kenya. He maintained that a government should not gain advantage from actions that violate international law.

“No government should profit from its own criminality; that has been binding law from time immemorial,” the letter stated.

Fein referenced both the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and Nigerian courts, which he said found that the Federal Government violated international law in the process of bringing Kanu to Nigeria.

He noted that the alleged acts of “kidnapping, torture, and extraordinary rendition” constitute serious breaches of international law and strip Nigerian courts of jurisdiction in the case.

Citing paragraph 107 of the UN Working Group’s July 20, 2022 opinion, which called for Kanu’s immediate and unconditional release, Fein accused the government of ignoring international directives.

The attorney further warned that ignoring these violations could expose those involved, including the court, to possible legal consequences before the International Criminal Court.

Fein urged Justice Omotosho to dismiss all charges against Kanu “to uphold justice and avoid complicity in the government’s unlawful actions.”