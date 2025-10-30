Kanu has constitutional right to agitate for self-determination — Sarkin Hausawa of Amawbia

Nnamdi Kanu

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, Onitsha

The Sarkin Hausawa of Amawbia community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Alhaji Mahmud Sani, has stated that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has a constitutional right to agitate for self-determination, provided he does so peacefully and within the law.

Speaking with journalists in Amawbia near Awka on Thursday, Alhaji Sani said that detaining or prosecuting Kanu solely for advocating self-determination would amount to a violation of his fundamental human rights as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution, unless violence was involved in the process.

According to him, “There is nothing wrong constitutionally for anyone to agitate for self-determination. It is, however, left for his fellow Southeasterners to either support him or not. From my observation, the problem he is facing seems to stem from the fact that not all his people are in agreement with him.”

He urged that since Kanu’s case is already before the court, the judiciary should be allowed to handle it comprehensively and deliver justice based on the facts before it.

Alhaji Sani also advised that leaders and representatives from the Southeast should engage constructively with the Federal Government to seek a peaceful resolution.

On security and community relations, the Sarkin Hausawa explained measures his community has adopted to maintain order among Hausa residents in Amawbia.

“We, the Hausa leaders here, have introduced what we call a community membership form to be filled by every Hausa person for proper identification,” he said.

He explained that the form helps them keep accurate records of residents, including their background and occupation, adding that the system also supports security agencies in maintaining peace.

“Whenever any Hausa person comes here to stay, we ask about where he came from, why he came, and who he intends to stay with. Even if the person is a soldier, police officer, or civil servant posted here, he must identify with us so that we know who is among us,” he stated.

Alhaji Sani added that the initiative fosters unity among northern residents in Amawbia while helping to detect and report any suspicious individuals.

“Once we identify anyone as a potential security threat, we don’t hesitate to hand such a person over to the authorities. We are very conscious of our image and committed to peaceful coexistence,” he said.